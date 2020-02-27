JASPER COUNTY — A murder trial originally scheduled for next week in Jasper County Superior Court I has been reset for June 9, 2020 at 9 a.m.
Superior Court Judge Russell Bailey allowed a request to move the trial for Judy Moore, 73, to give the defense more time to take depositions from witnesses. Bailey also allowed a motion by defense attorney Richard Kallenbach to pay fees incurred by the defendant’s counsel as they gather information in the murder of Trula Alliss in 2015.
Bailey has set aside four days for the trial.
Alliss was 77 in February of ’15 when she was discovered dead in a pool of blood by a neighbor in her Rensselaer apartment at 989 B-Mar. After evidence was gathered at the scene and interviews conducted, Moore, who was 68 at the time, was charged with murder, aggravated battery use when the assault posses a substantial risk of death and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
An autopsy revealed that Alliss, who was Moore's step-mother, suffered from blunt force injuries which contributed to her death.
A grand jury at that time returned charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice against Moore, but due to lack of evidence in the case, Moore was released from the Jasper County Jail in the fall of 2016. Charges were later dismissed without prejudice in January of 2017.
The case remained open, however, and numerous interviews and follow-up investigations were conducted by police. During the investigation, “additional information was discovered that led to the decision to put the case before a Grand Jury,” police said in January.
Besides murder, Moore has been charged with voluntary manslaughter (Level 2 Felony), involuntary manslaughter (Level 5 Felony), battery (Level 5 Felony) and obstruction of justice (Level 6 Felony).