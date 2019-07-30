RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Merrillville man on an outstanding warrant for theft on Saturday, July 27. The arrest stems from an incident in September 2018, when James M. Grigsby Jr., 27, of Merrillville, was allegedly an occupant of a vehicle that was later found to be towing a stolen trailer with stolen lawnmowers on it.
Shortly after midnight on Sept. 13, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle towing the trailer and lawnmowers for not having rear-facing lights. Grigsby was identified as an occupant of the vehicle at that time. After the traffic stop concluded, the vehicle and passengers were allowed to leave.
Later, the sheriff’s office received a call about a stolen trailer with lawnmowers matching the description of the one stopped earlier that night.
All the stolen items were later recovered and released back to the victim, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The estimated value of the stolen items was $3,650.00.
Grigsby was booked into the Jasper County Detention Center for a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.