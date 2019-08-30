RENSSELAER — Geoffrey Martin, 37, of Lafayette, was charged in a criminal complaint with distribution of methamphetamine and with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of an elementary school, announced U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch Thursday.
The criminal complaint alleges that Martin distributed approximately seven grams of methamphetamine in Rensselaer on August 20.
On Aug. 28, law enforcement executed a search warrant on his Lafayette residence and recovered an additional 129 gross grams of methamphetamine from a vehicle in the driveway of Martin’s residence, which is located less than 1,000 feet from Vinton Elementary School.
“Illegal drug use damages communities of all sizes," Kirsch said. "Joint operations and partnerships with our Federal, State and Local law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute those who promote these illegal activities will continue."
The United States Attorney’s Office emphasized that a criminal complaint is merely an allegation and that all persons are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in court.
If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the judge after a consideration of federal sentencing statutes and the Federal sentencing guidelines.
This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lafayette Drug Task Force, Jasper County Drug Task Force, and White County Drug Task Force. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Nicholas Padilla.