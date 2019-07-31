JASPER COUNTY — Nicole Parrington, 35, of Kentland was recently arrested on multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine. This is according to information from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
While patrolling in the Remington area, a Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle speeding. When the deputy turned around to catch up with the vehicle, it quickly pulled into an area gas station and the driver exited the vehicle and went into the business.
The Deputy contacted the driver, whom was identified as Parrington. The deputy conducted a driver's license check on her, and it returned as her driving status was suspended prior and that she had an active warrant out for her arrest through another county.
Parrington was at that time taken into custody. Inside her purse the Deputy located a clear pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine and a red container that contained a white crystal powder. The white crystal powder and the residue in the clear pipe field-tested positive as methamphetamine.
Parrington was transported to the Jasper County Detention Center and incarcerated for the charges of possessing methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, driving while suspended prior, a class A misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.