RENSSELAER — Five juveniles were involved in a car chase with a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Rensselaer early Tuesday morning.
According to police, the deputy believed he saw a burglary in progress at a local business in Rensselaer at around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday. As he passed, he saw two people run from the area to a vehicle that was parked nearby.
The deputy immediately swung his car around to investigate further. Eventually he would initiate a traffic stop of the vehicle, and as he approached the driver, the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed, throwing gravel and debris at the deputy and his squad car.
The deputy jumped back into his car and initiated a pursuit. However, a short distance later, the driver of the car attempted a turn at a high rate of speed, crashing into the Taquira Mexican Restaurant on 101 E. Elm St. in Rensselaer.
The vehicle hit the side of the restaurant at such a high rate of speed that the force drove the car back into the roadway where it struck the deputy’s car. The impact loosened bricks under a window of the restaurant.
All five occupants of the vehicle were juveniles and they were later released to their parents. Juvenile charges for all involved will be forthcoming when an investigation by the Rensselaer Police Department is complete.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
DeMotte man injured in 2-vehicle crash
WINFIELD TWP. — A DeMotte man received multiple injuries after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 231 and County Line Road in Winfield Township near Crown Point Tuesday morning.
Kacey W. McCay, 33, suffered injuries, including burns to his body, after his vehicle, a 1995 Ford Ecoline van, was struck by a 2002 Buick driven by Eric J. Chaney, 32, of Gary.
According to police reports, Chaney was traveling southbound from County Line Road when he entered the intersection and hit McCay’s vehicle, which was traveling west on U.S. 231.
The impact caused the van to roll over and catch fire. McCay was able to scramble out of the van after breaking out a window in his van.
Chaney was trapped and unconscious in his vehicle when first responders arrived.
Both McCay and Chaney were flown by medical helicopter to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Several people stopped to assist at the scene before first responders arrived. Members of the Hebron Fire Department and Kouts Volunteer Fire Department were among the first responders on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.