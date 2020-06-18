JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office is currently juggling three major cases while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of those cases, Judy Moore’s murder case has been the most active. Moore’s attorney, Richard Kallenbach, offered new motions for his client last week, with Superior Court I Judge Russell Bailey to rule on those motions at a pre-trial conference on Thursday, June 25 at 9 a.m.
Kallenbach has issued a motion for continuance as well as a motion in limine, which asks to exclude or include certain testimony in the case.
A jury trial for Moore, who is charged with the death of her step-mother, Trula Alliss, in 2015, is scheduled for Monday, July 6 at 10 a.m. and could stretch over five days.
That date comes on the heels of the original trial date of March 3 and rescheduled date of June 9. But both were postponed because of the pandemic.
The courts continue to wait out the pandemic in regard to the Joseph Borgia III murder case and the Joseph Bland case. Bland is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of Melissa Deno at the intersection of Ind. 16 and U.S. 231 in 2018.
Borgia’s lawyers recently motioned for release of their client until the courts secure a jury trial date. But that motion was denied by Circuit Court Judge John Potter earlier this month and Borgia remains behind bars.
Borgia faces four charges, including the murder of his wife in 2018.
Meanwhile, a jury trial in Bland’s case is in limbo for the time being. A motion for a change of venue by Bland’s attorney was filed in January and was approved by Potter.
Huntington’s circuit court was scheduled to hold a trial this spring, but was canceled after news of the pandemic. Attorneys from both sides held a conference call in May, but there has been no movement in the case since then.