Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, April 28
Jamie Ray Etkins, 43, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for intimidation.
Xzavier William Fontaine, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Jesse Ryan Saddler, 30, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
Monday, April 27
Isaiah Raymond Carver, 22, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Remington Police Department and held.
Zavier Thomas Davidson, 19, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Remington Police Department and held.
DeAndre L. Hunt, 25, of Michigan City, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
DiMari Montas Jones, 22, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Remington Police Department and held.
Robert Lee McKinney, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for public intoxication and criminal mischief.
Derrick Lamar Mitchell, 21, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Remington Police Department and held.
Paul James Widup, 29, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and obstruction of justice.