Thursday, October 10
Jeremy Martell Watson, 33, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of cocaine/narcotic drug.
Wednesday, October 9
Jermany Michael Gonzalez, 36, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court.
Cameron William Hill, 27, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for theft.
Kregg Allen O’Connor, 35, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating while intoxicated (refusal), intimidation and disorderly conduct.
Ryan James Sessions, 33, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court.
Tuesday, October 8
Dustin Wayne Giroux, 31, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while suspended, prior.
Tera Nicole Sparks, 32, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for driving while intoxicated.