Jasper County Arrest Log
Thursday, December 12
Shawn Richard Doege, 42, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
William Burn Howard, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Sarah Salamah, 31, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Stephen Eric Workman, 35, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, December 11
Eric Cade Hartley, 22, of Brookston, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Faine D. Tebo, 23, of Francesville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Monday, December 9
Kristijan Ambrus, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
David Gerald Ball, 30, of Whitwell, Tennessee, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated, endangering.
Dakota Jack Burton, 25, of Remington, was arrested for probation violation.
Stacia Laurel Gibavitch, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for battery with injury.
Jeffrey Gonzalez-Silva, 41, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for domestic battery and battery by waste.
Glen Robert Peters, 46, of DeMotte, was arrested on a court order.
Damon J. Sampson, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested on a court order.
Jason Edward Woods, 28, of Hobart, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.
Friday, December 6
Todd Alex Fase, 18, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated (endangering), possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of a controlled substance.