Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, May 11
Glenda Lee Cooper, 63, Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Dana Allyn Deerwester, 65, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine.
Curley Lamont Harvey, 23, of Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for false informing.
Friday, May 8
Alexander James Warren, 34, of Schererville, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated.