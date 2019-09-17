Watch the Rensselaer Republican website for updates to the arrest log

Jasper County Arrest Log

Monday, September 16

Brandon Duane Chamberlain, 35, of Dexter, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for non-support of a dependent child.

Donya Ann Giroux, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for failure to appear.

Christopher Patrick Hall, 30, of Earl Park, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.

Austin Robert Kovach, 25, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.

Friday, September 13

Xzavier Wilhelm Fontaine, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

