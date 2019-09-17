Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, September 16
Brandon Duane Chamberlain, 35, of Dexter, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for non-support of a dependent child.
Donya Ann Giroux, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for failure to appear.
Christopher Patrick Hall, 30, of Earl Park, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Austin Robert Kovach, 25, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Friday, September 13
Xzavier Wilhelm Fontaine, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.