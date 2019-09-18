Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, September 18
Lawrence F. Crawford, 29, of Remington, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for driving while suspended.
Belkis J. Rivera-Hernandez, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Riley Matthew Smith, 25, of Kentland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery.
Tuesday, September 17
Jennifer Paige Hudson, 36, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while suspended (prior) and speeding.
Jacob Allen Kaluf, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for intimidation and domestic battery.
Keeley Diane Morrill, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for theft.
Alex Michael Williams, 22, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for violation of work release.
Heather Marie Wright, 39, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.