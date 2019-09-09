Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, September 9
Anthony Steven Ashcraft, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated, endangering, driving while intoxicated, D felony.
William Harry Diehl, 51, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for possessing a pistol with no permit, pointing a firearm, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Roxanne C. Gentz, 32, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for prostitution, robbery, theft and aggravated battery.
Christopher Roger Hicks, 45, of Sedelia, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Dennis Michael Muffett, 62, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated, endangering.
Ian Patrick Nagel, 33, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order and domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16 years of age.
Trinton Jose Newbury, 20, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for invasion of privacy.
Angela Lynn Pullins, 37, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for prostitution, robbery, theft and aggravated battery.