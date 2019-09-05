Jasper County Arrest Log
Thursday, September 5
Raychel Lee Blackburn, 30, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Ira A. McDonnal, 58, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court.
Wednesday, September 4
Ryan Lee Anderson, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Lezlie Tyrene Love, 46, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Kyle David Myers, 18, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for violating home detention or removing.