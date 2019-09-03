Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, September 2
Anderson Broaden, 28, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Rodney Aaron Frederick, 35, of Rensselaer, arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for criminal confinement, domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16 and interference with reporting a crime.
Angela Marie Kripisch, 35, of Medaryville, arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Keith William Lane, 44, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Glenn Rodger Nichols, 59, of DeMotte, arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated and never receiving a license.
Abbey Alyse Riggle, 24, of Crown Point, arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated, endangering.
Troy David Thibodeaux, 45, of DeMotte, arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for violation of work release.
Dustin Michael Wilson, 30, of Wheatfield, arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.