JASPER COUNTY ARREST LOG
Monday, September 23
Amanda Michelle Curly, 24, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held.
Corey David Erb, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for minor consumption/possession of alcohol.
Edward Frank Gee, 42, of Hazelcrest, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle as a weapon, neglect of a dependent, theft, criminal recklessness, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.
Cody Lewis Klimaszewski, 24, of Culver, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for Legend Drugs/paraphernalia possession.
Devin Lee Moore, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for residential entry and public intoxication.
Cayla Lynn Moore, 28, of Morocco, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Ismael Perez, 31, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for battery with injury.
Amy Michelle Quasebarth, 31, of Griffith, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel Paul Sargent, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
David F. Shanley, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery and strangulation.