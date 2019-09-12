Jasper County Arrest Log
Thursday, September 12
Levi Josamson Foster, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for theft or previous conviction.
Corey Jermeil Jones, 36, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Jesse Allen Jones, 33, of Milwaukee, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of cocaine/narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Dennis John Sanders, 50, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Bobbie Jo Wren, 51, of Allenton, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of cocaine/narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Shawn Donovan Wren, 46, of West Bend, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of cocaine/narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, September 11
Abraham Jacob Delgado, 21, of Chicago, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Kathleen Regina Hurley, 54, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for violation of work release.