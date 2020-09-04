Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, September 4
Brian Asberry Arnett, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for burglary of a dwelling and residential entry.
Xzavier Wilhelm Fontaine, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of a Legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended, prior.
Terry Dean Gross, 52, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement, trespass and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Thursday, September 3
Clemente Lamont Alexander, 38, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Harold E. Allis, 36, of St. Anne, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Wednesday, September 2
Savanna Faith Goetz, 23, Morocco, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended, prior.
Terry Dean Gross, 52, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for trespassing and intimidation.
Derek William Riley, 32, of Morocco, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Adam Mark Saboff, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violating home detention or removing detention device.