Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, October 30
Tim Ethan Angle, 61, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for parole violation.
Antonio Areliano, 35, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for neglect of a dependent.
Amy Sue Downs, 44, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of a Legend Drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
Delilah Rose Anne Elkins, 24, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for neglect of a dependent.
Samuel Leonard Fugate, 24, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while suspended.
Joshua Caleb Irwin, 29, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for false reporting.
Rebecca Lee Schiller, 36, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating while intoxicated (refusal) and resisting law enforcement.