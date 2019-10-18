Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, October 18
Joshua Ray Painter, 33, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, October 16
Floyd J. Abbott, 58, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for probation violation.
Erica Lynn Ciastko, 43, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Aline Arnn Washington, 51, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Kara Diane Westerlund, 47, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.