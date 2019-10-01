Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, October 1
Dennis Michael Bonakowski, 40, of Morocco, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and driving while intoxicated.
Thomas Hyatt, 39, of Knox, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for public intoxication.
Reyna Elizabeth Pimentel Guitierrez, 31, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held.
Dushane Richard Thacker, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.