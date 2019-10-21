Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, October 21
Amy Sue Downs, 44, was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury.
Aleandro Domingo Garcia, 20, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for minor consuming/possession of alcohol, operating while intoxicated (refusal) and leaving the scene of a crash with personal damage.
Colton O’Brien Manning, 19, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for minor consuming/possession of alcohol.
Adam Clinton Mitchell, 31, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash with personal damage.
Patricia Paige Putts, 20, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated (endangering), possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Nicholas Adam Radick, 36, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.