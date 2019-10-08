Jasper County Arrest Log
October 4-7
Matthew Chester Witkowski, 57, was arrested by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating while intoxicated (refusal).
Michael Taylor Baggerly, 23, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery and criminal mischief.
Charvin Jermaine Fields, 44, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for carrying a handgun (prohibited).
Antoine Gabriel, 27, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation and failure to identify.
Carlos Lopez-Acevedo, 30, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Bryce James Polletta, 20, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
John R. Ratliff, 28, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle as a weapon, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, conversion, trespass and disorderly conduct.
Alfred Franklin Snider, 51, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
Jason Bolding Thomas, 44, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and obstructing traffic.
Olivia Hazel Veldman, 18, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and resisting law enforcement.
Lisa Lynn Wanda, 42, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for non-support of a dependent child.