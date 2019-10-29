Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, October 29
Rebecca Michelle Bennett, 48, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Charity Anne Michelle Harrison, 19, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, October 28
Kyle Michael Custer, 29, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.
Shawn Edward Slater, 23, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.