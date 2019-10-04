Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, October 4
Amisty Ann Barker, 29, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Terri Lynn Brink, 59, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator and violation of work release.
Anthony Figueroa, 47, was arrested by the Wheatfield Police Department for operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator and non-support of a dependent child.
Chad Robert Fuerstenberg, 47, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle as a weapon, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
Tina Lyn Hudson, 51, was arrested and held.
Robbie Wayne Keller, 31, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court.
Alfred Franklin Snider, 51, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
Seth Duane Waskom, 45, was arrested and held.
Wednesday, October 2
Kurtis Louis Asberry, 31, of New York, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated.