Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, October 21
Steve Edward Hughes, 41, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court, body attachment and possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, October 22
Sean Patrick Martin, 31, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.
Jessica Lynn Rios, 40, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery in front of a child under 16 years.
Amber Dawn Schwanke, 36, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while suspended and driving while intoxicated.
Jason Bolding Thomas, 45, was arrested on a court order.
Thursday, October 24
Scott Daniel Doege, 39, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.