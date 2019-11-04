Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, November 3
Michael L. Beherns, 50, was arrested on a court order.
Michelle Renee Blough, 21, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Norman Louis Bradley, 36, was arrested on a court order.
Robert Raymond Church, 35, was arrested on a court order.
John Michael Degand, 38, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for non-support of a dependent child.
Roger Christopher Hicks, 45, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Randall Lee Williams, 49, was arrested on a court order.