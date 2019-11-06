Jasper County Arrest Log
Wednesday, November 6
Linda Bell, 57, of Manteno, Illinois, was arrested for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Lester Guy Fisher, 73, was arrested for failure to appear.
Erica Elizabeth Marcuccilli, 30, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Chelsea Louise Mattocks, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Briar Scott Walker, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.