Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, November 8
Joshua Glenn Crain, 27, of Lafayette, was arrested and held.
Traci Jane Cupp, 25, of Remington, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating while consuming alcohol.
Thomas Dewey Rhoads, 51, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, OWI refusal and driving while intoxicated, endangering.
Sonya Renee Terry, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for violation of work release.
Tracy Vanwienen, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while suspended.
Bobbie Jo Wren, 52, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.