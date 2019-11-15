Wednesday, November 13
Duncan Thomas Davis, 39, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury.
Melvin Malachi Maddox, 41, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Thursday, November 14
William Edward Pritchard, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.
Thomas John Steele, 56, of Chalmers, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for parole violation, possession of methamphetamine and Legend drugs paraphernalia possession.