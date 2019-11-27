Wednesday, November 27
Devynn Cole, 24, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for domestic battery.
Caitlin Marie Staples, 31, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated.
Paul James Widup, 28, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement (using a vehicle as a weapon).
Kassie Jones Youngberg, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated, endangering.
Monday, November 25
Joshua Curtis Rich, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested for violation of work release.
Matthew Jerrell Roberson, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
Briar Scott Walker, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for burglary with intent to commit a felony or theft, theft, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.