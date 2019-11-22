Nov. 21
Kyle David Daniels, 27, of Rensselaer was arreste by Rensselaer Police for two counts of sex registration violation.
Kimberly Dawn Fuller, 26, of DeMotte, was arrested for a probation violation.
Joes Roman Martinez-Morales, 40, of Bronx, NY was arrested by the Indiana State Police for resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated and endangering.
Nov. 20
Ryan Lewis Fish, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by Rensselaer Police for a probation violation
Daniel J. Smith, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery.