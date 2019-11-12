Tuesday, November 12
Conrad William Bell, 35, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish, neglect of a dependent and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Kevin Odell-Martin Chevrette, 38, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Christian Michael Girard, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for invasion of privacy.
Sabrina Lynnette Lemaster, 22, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Kali Megan Lind, 28, of Bradley, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Arturo Longoria Jr., 44, of West Lafayette, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Dean Earl Pigg, 24, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for violation of work release.
Monica Rose Prentice, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Jacob Don Pritt, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested on a court order.
Charlieman Kevontae Williams, 23, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Randall Lee Williams, 49, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.