Monday, November 25
Michael L. Beherns, 50, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Austin Jacob Darnell, 19, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Lewis Curtis Martin, 63, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while suspended, prior.
Mark Edwards Mitchell, 32, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Edwin Orozco, 20, of Monticello, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for pointing a firearm.
Kurtis Max Vestey, 31, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Randall Lee Williams, 49, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.