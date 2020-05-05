Tuesday, May 5
Derek W. Riley, 31, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal confinement.
Monday, May 4
Terry Benton Adams, 57, of Hobart, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated.
Richard Dale Boring, 52, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery.
Hans Seandrea House, 31, of Romeoville, Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Ismael Frias Perez, 31, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while suspended.
Mark Wayne Scheidt, 49, of St. John, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Zachary Allen Smith, 47, of Kokomo, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.