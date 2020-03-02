Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, March 2
Anthony Steven Ashcraft, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Kenneth R. Fuentes Duran, 23, of Monon, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for Legend Drugs paraphernalia possession and possession of methamphetamine.
Kelsey Antwon Johnson, 25, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Janice Louise Kovacik, 48, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher P. Krug, 42, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Charles Edward McCall, 46, of Logansport, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court.
Derek Darrell Ruffin, 29, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for carrying a handgun (prohibited), resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness while armed, resisting/fleeing law enforcement, reckless driving, driving while suspended and speeding.
Jasmine B. St. Cloud, 24, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear and held.
Jeremy Michael Stahl, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.