Jasper County Arrest Log
Thursday, March 5
Justin Daniel Graper, 35, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Donald Lee Wireman, 52, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to identify.
Logan Quinten Adams, 19, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for battery and strangulation.
Brandon John Jillson, 37, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Angela Ann Maschmeyer, 36,of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for forgery and theft of $750-$50,000 or previous conviction.
Robert Lee Conners, 32, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Albert Benjamin Hendon, 27, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy, theft and battery.
Jacob Newell Timmons, 28, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.