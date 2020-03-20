Friday, March 20
Rebecca Lee Adcock, 39, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Wheatfield Police Department for domestic battery and interference with reporting a crime.
Jill Marie Miller, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to return to lawful detention.
Chad Everette Tanner, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested and held.
Nichole Lynete Barker, 39, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for resisting law enforcement.
Rachel Mariam Hagadon, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated (D felony).
Juan Carolos Trejo Canizalez, 43, of Monon, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated (A misdemeanor) and never receiving a license.