Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, March 7
Mayra Cecila Davila, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for minor consuming/possession of alcohol.
John Robert Gallagher, 20, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated and minor consuming/possession of alcohol.
Paul Thomas Henderson, 39, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Daniel Michael Lambert, 50, of Momence, Illinois, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Trayvon Marvail Trawick, 31, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.