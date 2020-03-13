Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, March 13
Tabitha Gail Rupert, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for battery with serious bodily injury.
Jacob Allen Kaluf, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for battery with serious bodily injury.
Matthew Edward Krsak, 36, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for invasion of privacy and probation violation.
Barbara Arlene Nannenga, 44, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery.
Brandon Lee Smith, 34, of North Judson, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.
Marc Henry Bertaud, 53, of Libertyville, Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated.
Michael Lee Hittle, 33, of Kentland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Chaz White, 33, of Kokomo, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated.
Wendi Sue Joseph, 39, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession or sale drug precursors and possession of paraphernalia.
Victoria Elizabeth Klarich, 20, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery.