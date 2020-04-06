Jasper County Arrest Log
April 6
Dacia Kay Potts, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated and possession of cocaine/narcotic drug.
Nathan Chad Rule, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury.
Michael Patrick Serrato, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
March 31
Carson Edward Anello, 30, of Remington, was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and criminal recklessness.
March 30
Jamie Ray Elkins, 43, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle or a weapon, resisting law enforcement and possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia.
March 27
Alexander George Brown, 20, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Randy Michael Rudd, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
March 23
Jeremy Michael Stahl, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.