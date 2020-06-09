Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, June 9
Ryan Lewis Fish, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for violation of work release.
Nicholas Phelan Gonzalez, 27, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while suspended (prior) and driving while intoxicated.
Benjamin Hall, 49, of Kentland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for theft.
Monday, June 8
Elbert L. Craig, 34, of Bloomington, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Hannah Rae Dancer, 23, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for battery with serious bodily injury.