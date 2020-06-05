Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, June 5
Cody Paul Scott, 29, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for home detention violation
Thursday, June 4
Albert Benjamin Hendon, 28, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Dyshon Lovell Robinson, 29, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating a vehicle as a habitual violator, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated endangering and driving while intoxicated (D felony).
Mark Thomas Schultz, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.
Wednesday, June 3
Ronnie Scott Uylaki, 39, of Highland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while suspended and false informing.