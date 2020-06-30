Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, June 30
James Eric Mondragon, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Shandayla Denise Rowe, 26, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia.
Amanda Erin Schadd, 36, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Alfred S. White, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for leaving the scene of a crash.
Monday, June 29
Travis Jonathan Bowman, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Ashley Nicole Burrow, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication.
Kenneth Samuel Daily, 49, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Dekota Marie Doege, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for neglect of a dependent.
Nicholas Phelan Gonzalez, 27, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Aaron Wayne Hovis, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for aggravated battery, intimidation and criminal recklessness.
Andrew Joseph Korniak, 53, of Rensselaer, was arrested on a court order.
Belkis Jackeline Rivera-Hernandez, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Johnathon Robert Susko, 26, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for strangulation, battery with serious bodily injury, operating while intoxicated refusal and disorderly conduct.