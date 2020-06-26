Friday, June 26
Johnny Wayne Chambers, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle as a weapon, possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Tiffany Kay Fletcher, 31, of Peru, Indiana, was arrested for probation violation.
Christopher Paul Rowe, 27, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Jamie C. Yeoman, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested for violation of work release.
Thursday, June 25
Travis R. Jones, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for auto theft.
Wednesday, June 24
Charles Joshua Beaver, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, visiting/maintaining a common nuisance and child neglect.
Francisco Rodriguez, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.