Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, June 23
James Ryan Clark, 42, of Griffith, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for operating while consuming alcohol, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor) and dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug.
Monday, June 22
Jerson Aleman Martinez, 23, of Monon, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Timothy Scott Campbell, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal confinement.
Jeremy Daniel Fitzpatrick, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated.
Randall S. Gooden, 39, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement.
Travis Scott Johnson, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication and residential entry.
Andrew Joseph Korniak, 52, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Brandon Jerron Moody, 37, of Gary, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for identity deception.
Cristina Phillips, 45, of Momence, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Alicia Marie Pigg, 31, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Dean Earl Pigg, 25, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, dealing in methamphetamine at least 10 grams and dealing in methamphetamine.
Miguel Angel Tapia Aguilar, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Jessica Lynn Villegas, 37, of Kentland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.