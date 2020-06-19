Friday, June 19
Latrell Jayleen Hill, 18, of Wakeegan, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Daniel P. Simpson, 43, of Bloomington, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for theft.
Thursday, June 18
Francisco Lopez Gomez, 21, of San Pierre, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and never receiving a driver’s license.
Ryan Douglas Johnson, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for violation of work release.
Wednesday, June 17
Annetta Marie Alt, 50, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator and driving while intoxicated (D felony).
Brian Scott Battering, 27, of Brookston, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine, visiting/maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Steven T. Clapp, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for battery with moderate bodily injury.
Jeffrey Edward Hemminger, 41, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for burglary of a dwelling and theft.
Wendy Marie Stone, 40, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine, visiting/maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.