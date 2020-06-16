Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, June 16
Nathan Eugene Dowd, 39, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for invasion of privacy, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Monday, June 15
Carson Edward Anello, 30, Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for burglary with intent to commit a felony or theft, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
Vicki J. Covaciu, 59, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Edward Earl Jefferson, 51, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery.
Colton David Kinder, 28, of Abilene, Texas, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated, refusal.
James E. Mondragon, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.
Amber Rachelle Shepherd, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery.
Thomas Lee Smith, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Lucas R. Stanton, 31, of Kentland, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication.
Wayne Allen Thomas, 54, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish ad possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, June 11
Adam Mark Saboff, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.