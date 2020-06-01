Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, June 1
Terry Benton Adams, 57, of Hobart, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Arthur Raymond Burchett, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear and driving while suspended, prior.
William Edward Carr, 57, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Michael J. Kelly, 57, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Richard Eli Mullet, 33, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while suspended.
Alicia Marie Pigg, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held. She faces charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, visiting/maintaining a common nuisance, Legend drugs paraphernalia possession, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Dean Earl Pigg, 25, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held. She faces charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, visiting/maintaining a common nuisance, Legend drugs paraphernalia possession, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Joshua Wayne Slavens, 43, of Logansport, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear, habitual traffic violator and possession of a Legend drug without a prescription.
Austin Lawrence Walts, 20, of West Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Stephen Reid Wright, 42, of Schererville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for invasion of privacy.
Melanie Ann Wynn, 33, of Chesterton, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for invasion of privacy.
Carson Edward Anello, 30, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of burglary of a dwelling, two counts of theft of a firearm and two counts of residential entry.
William Christopher Karountzos, 24, of Oak Lawn, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for reckless driving.
Wednesday, May 26
William Herbert Moore, 57, of Remington, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Francisco Rodriguez, 29, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended, prior.