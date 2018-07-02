Monday, July 2
Tyshaan Daron Boyd, 22, of Markham, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court.
Travis Raymond Bulthuis, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Corey David Erb, 18, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for battery with injury.
Amy Lynn Hetzer, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for public intoxication.
Joshua Wade Higginbotham, 36, of Monticello was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Nickolas Jonathan Kollak, 29, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Don Simpson Pritchard, 33, of Mt. Ayr, was arrested by by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.